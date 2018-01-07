Belleville man shot, killed brother during domestic dispute

(KMOV.com) – A domestic disturbance between two Belleville brothers ended with one dead and the other in custody.

Wayne Commons, 56, was charged with second degree murder for allegedly killing his younger brother Paul Commons Sunday, according to police.

Police found Paul Commons, 50, unresponsive when officers arrived near the intersection of Lakewood Drive and N. 72nd Streets Friday night. Paul Commons was pronounced dead at the scene with a single gunshot wound to the face.

The two brothers have the same Lakewood Dr. address listed, according to documents.

Charging documents said Wayne Commons knowingly killed his brother and believed the circumstances “would justify or exonerate the killing, but his belief was unreasonable.”

Wayne Commons is currently held on a $300,000 bail at the St. Clair County Jail.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.