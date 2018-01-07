22-year-old suspect in custody in connection to fatal stabbing i - KMOV.com

22-year-old suspect in custody in connection to fatal stabbing in Red Bud

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
Connect

RED BUD, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Randolph County’s Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Saturday night in rural Red Bud.

Police were called around 11 p.m. about a man who was transported to an area hospital with a stab wound. After receiving medical treatment, the victim died from injuries.

Authorities confirmed 36-year-old Adam J. Sesto of Red Bud died around midnight.

Police say a 22-year-old suspect was taken into custody early Sunday in connection to the stabbing.

No charges have been filed at this time.  

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly