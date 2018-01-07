22-year-old suspect in custody in connection to fatal stabbing in Red Bud

RED BUD, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Randolph County’s Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Saturday night in rural Red Bud.

Police were called around 11 p.m. about a man who was transported to an area hospital with a stab wound. After receiving medical treatment, the victim died from injuries.

Authorities confirmed 36-year-old Adam J. Sesto of Red Bud died around midnight.

Police say a 22-year-old suspect was taken into custody early Sunday in connection to the stabbing.

No charges have been filed at this time.

