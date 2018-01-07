Zoo closing early due to inclement weather - KMOV.com

Zoo closing early due to inclement weather

St. Louis Zoo (Credit: KMOV) St. Louis Zoo (Credit: KMOV)
ST. LOUIS, Mo.

The Saint Louis Zoo will be closing early Sunday due to inclement weather.

The zoo will be closing at 1 p.m.

The zoo was scheduled to be open until 5 p.m.

