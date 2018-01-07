Man shot in Dutchtown neighborhood overnight

St. Louis Metropolitan Police report that a male victim was shot Sunday at 1:14 a.m. in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

The shooting happened at the intersection of S. Grand Blvd. and Alberta St., which is about two blocks south of Chippewa St.

Police said the man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim was conscious and breathing when he arrived at the hospital and he is currently labeled as in stable condition.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.