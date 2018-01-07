Thousands affected by multiple power outages near Central West End

More than 4,000 Ameren customers near the Central West End were without power Sunday due to five separate outages.

The first outage happened just after 9 a.m. and put 1,480 Ameren customers out of power.

As of 2 p.m., power was restored to all 1,480 customers.

The second outage happened in the same area around 11:45 a.m., leaving 471 Ameren customers without power.

As of 2 p.m., power was restored to all 471 customers in the second outage.

A third outage happened in the same area around noon Sunday, leaving 33 Ameren customers without power.

The Ameren outage map says power should be back on around 4 p.m. Sunday for the third outage.

A fourth outage happened at 12:48 p.m. and put 1,556 Ameren customers out of power.

As of 2 p.m., power was restored to all 1,556 customers in the fourth outage.

A fifth outage happened at 1:16 p.m. and left 552 customers without power.

As of 2 p.m., only 390 of the 552 customers in the fifth outage were still without power. The Ameren outage map says power should be back on around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The total number of customers affected by these outages totals 4,092.

The causes of the first four outages are currently unknown; however, the fifth outage was caused by a substation outage.

