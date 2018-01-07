Anticipation of ice storm has St. Louis, Metro East crews ready to take action

ST. LOUIS, Mo., (KMOV.com) – The anticipation of the ice storm on Sunday has St. Louis and Metro East snow crews prepared to battle the wintry mix of freezing rain, snow and sleet is expected to hit the region.

A spokesperson from St. Louis City Streets department expect the snow trucks to get on the roads late Sunday morning.

St. Louis street crews will be not be pre-treating tonight since there is still residue from the prior treatment on the ground from earlier this week.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will take the same approach. A representative from the agency said they will watch the weather radar to stay ahead of the storm and plan to reveal details of their plan tomorrow morning.

David Wrone, Public Information Manager for St. Louis County Department of Transportation, encourages motorist 'not to drive' if they don't have to while their crews tackle 3,200 miles of roadway.

"It's a cliche, but if we do get ice, we encourage motorists not to drive. We know sometimes it's unavoidable but, ice is a very, very tricky thing," Wrone said.

In the Metro East, The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) said crews have fully stocked the snow trucks so they hop on the road as soon as the snow falls.

IDOT Operations Engineer Joe Monroe said the agency has prepared in advance by ensure all equipment is functioning properly.

“[We have] gone through and making sure all of the computers are performing the way they need to in order to make sure salt is being delivered in the correct fashion,” Monroe said. “Checking their plows, making sure all of the chains, dogs and spinners are working properly.”

All agencies advised motorists to pay close attention to weather conditions and implement safe travel etiquette during the upcoming storm.

