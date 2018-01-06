Churches closing, St. Louis residents preparing for Sunday’s winter storm

Local residents are also making preparations for Sunday’s freezing rain. (Credit: KMOV)

Shoppers were out Saturday buying supplies, salt, and other de-icing products.

One customer in Florissant says he made the trip to the hardware store ahead of the predicted icy road conditions.

“The storm’s coming in tomorrow and I just want to be prepared in case I have a slick driveway. I just don’t want to deal with the hassle of the crowds when everyone’s running to get ice melt,” said Justin Simmons.

St. Louis area churches are also closing ahead of the storm.

Church closings including:

Bayless Baptist Church Closed

Bethesda Temple Church Closing 2 Hours Early

Brookside Assembly of God Hazelwood Closing 1 Hour Early - 1/7/2018, Closing at Noon

Calvary Chapel of St. Clair County

Calvary Christian Center - Festus

Centreville Church of Christ

Christview Christian Church

Crestwood Christian Church

Crossroads Christian Church - Caseyville

DeSoto First Assembly of God

Fenton Church of Christ

First Assembly of God - Potosi

Greater Old Path Ministries

Immanuel UCC - Wright City

Mid-America Buddhist Association

Mineral Point United Methodist Church

New Hope Baptist Church Edmundson

Oak Hill Chapel Closed

One Seed Church Closed

Pacific Presbyterian Church Closed

The Cathedral at the Crossroads Church Closed

Troy First Assembly of God Closed - 1/7/2018

Victory Church of St. Charles Closed - 1/7/2018

World Changers Fellowship Church



Check out News 4's weather updates for the latest on Sunday's weather conditions.