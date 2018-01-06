Churches closing, St. Louis residents preparing for Sunday’s win - KMOV.com

Churches closing, St. Louis residents preparing for Sunday’s winter storm

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
Connect
Local residents are also making preparations for Sunday’s freezing rain. (Credit: KMOV) Local residents are also making preparations for Sunday’s freezing rain. (Credit: KMOV)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (MOVE.com) – Local residents are also making preparations for Sunday’s freezing rain.

Shoppers were out Saturday buying supplies, salt, and other de-icing products.

One customer in Florissant says he made the trip to the hardware store ahead of the predicted icy road conditions.

“The storm’s coming in tomorrow and I just want to be prepared in case I have a slick driveway. I just don’t want to deal with the hassle of the crowds when everyone’s running to get ice melt,” said Justin Simmons.

St. Louis area churches are also closing ahead of the storm.

Church closings including:

Bayless Baptist Church  Closed    

Bethesda Temple Church   Closing 2 Hours Early

Brookside Assembly of God Hazelwood Closing 1 Hour Early - 1/7/2018, Closing at Noon

Calvary Chapel of St. Clair County            

Calvary Christian Center - Festus              

Centreville Church of Christ        

Christview Christian Church        

Crestwood Christian Church       

Crossroads Christian Church - Caseyville               

DeSoto First Assembly of God   

Fenton Church of Christ               

First Assembly of God - Potosi  

Greater Old Path Ministries        

Immanuel UCC - Wright City       

Mid-America Buddhist Association          

Mineral Point United Methodist Church               

New Hope Baptist Church Edmundson  

Oak Hill Chapel  Closed

One Seed Church    Closed

Pacific Presbyterian Church   Closed

The Cathedral at the Crossroads Church   Closed

Troy First Assembly of God          Closed - 1/7/2018

Victory Church of St. Charles       Closed - 1/7/2018            

World Changers Fellowship Church          


Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.Check out News 4’s weather updates for the latest on Sunday’s weather conditions.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly