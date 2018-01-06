Metro East businesses affected by 4th day under a boil order

O'Fallon, Illinois remains one of the last cities under a boil order, after it was put into effect on Wednesday. (Credit: KMOV)

O'Fallon, Illinois remains one of the latest Metro East cities under a boil order after it was put into effect on Wednesday.

Illinois American Water is still waiting to get some water test results back from their O'Fallon water supply, which is why they are under a boil order until further notice.

After 4 days under these water restrictions, businesses in the area are starting to take a hit.

Wood Bakery on S. Cherry St. is remaining open through the boil order, but staff is having to work a lot harder to do their regular job.

The donuts require water in their baking process, so they are using a large basin to boil 8 gallons of water at a time.

Coffee is also in high demand at their bakery, and they are using water bottle water to continue to serve it. "We have some customers that come in 3 times a day getting a cup of coffee. They rely on it," said Diane Kemp, with Wood Bakery, who said not serving coffee would be a big revenue hit for them.

"I come for the coffee and my kids get donuts," said Arjaye Hiatt, an O'Fallon resident and Wood Bakery regular.

He was surprised to learn they were still making coffee under the boil order. "I did not expect them to have coffee today. I was going to go home, so I'm really glad,” said Hiatt.

Some of the staff brought in their own coffee makers from home to speed up the process.

Many neighboring businesses, like Peel Pizza and Starbucks, are keeping their doors closed during the boil order.

O'Fallon residents are frustrated it has lasted this long. "I don't want to say ruining my life, but it's made life very difficult for a couple days," said Hiatt, "I check my email all the time hoping it's been cleared."

Some customers in Fairview Heights are also still under this boil order. It is in effect until further notice, once the test results come back clean.

