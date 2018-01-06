Water main break in Ladue seals home with ice

LADUE, Mo., (KMOV.com) – A water main break in Ladue turned a resident’s home into a winter wonderland.

News 4 reporter Eric Cox was on scene at an early morning water main break on Lindworth Drive that sealed the front of a home with ice.

Cox confirmed the water sprayed directly onto the lawn and the front of the home which froze immediately due to the bitter cold temperatures.

Local residents said that the water main breaks are common since the neighborhood has older infrastructures.

Missouri American Water confirmed that 55 crews were out in the St. Louis area making repairs but about 200 more water main related issues still need to be fixed.

