Police investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar in St. Louis County

St. Louis Count police investigate an armed robbery at Family Dollar in Florissant ( Credit: KMOV)

NORTH ST. LOUIS Co., Mo., (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County police are investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar in St. Louis County Saturday evening.

Police responded to the scene after receiving a report of an active robbery in the 11000 block of W. Florissant around 6:20 p.m.

An investigation revealed the suspect entered the store and approached the front cash register. The suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

Authorities say he took an undetermined amount of cash from the register and took off. Police believe the man got into a small, dark vehicle before leaving the scene.

No one was injured in this robbery.

St. Louis County's Crimes Against Persons is investigation.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers with any information pertaining to this robbery.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.