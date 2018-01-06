Alton Visitor Center hosting free bald eagle meet and greet

ALTON, Ill., (KMOV.com) – January doesn’t always indicate that winter season is in full effect, it also marks the arrival of bald eagle season for residents in the Alton.

The Alton Visitor center will host a meet and greet for the majestic bird every Saturday this month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Not only will visitors get to see the bald eagle up close and personal, they will learn about it's habitat and historic facts.

For more information on the event, click here.

