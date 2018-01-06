Volunteers needed to help North City church shelter homeless

NORTH ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo., (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis city church has opened its doors to those who don't have a warm place to stay during the freezing temperatures.

The St. Peters AME Church, located on Margaretta Ave, have housed 120 people looking for shelter within two days and are now looking for volunteers to help serve the community .

Alderman John Collins-Muhammad said the help of volunteers would be a great benefit for the church.

“We still need locations, we need blankets, hygiene projects, need more food,” Alderman Muhammad said.

The church also plans to serves as a connector to the community by providing metro passes, rides and other health service to the homeless.

