Dine out for paralyzed Rock Hill officer set for Friday

Police officer Mathew Crosby is mostly confined to bed rest. (Credit: KMOV)

A dine out fundraiser for a paralyzed Rock Hill police officer will be held Friday, Jan. 12.

In April 2010, officer Mathew Crosby was shot and paralyzed while responding to a domestic violence call.

Crosby's supporters, known as the Crosby Crew, will host another dine out fundraiser to help raise money needed to build Crosby and his family a fully-accessible "smart home."

Participating restaurants for Friday's fundraiser include:

JJ Twig's (South Hampton)

Oberweis (Rock Hill)

Rookies Bar and Grill North

Firehouse Subs (Ballwin)

Columbo's Cafe & Tavern

Boogaloo

Mascots (St. Peters)

The Post Sports Bar (Maplewood)

Farotto's Pasta and Pizzeria

The Sushi Station

Firehouse Bar and Grill

For more information, visit the Crosby Crew website here.

