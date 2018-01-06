Dine out for paralyzed Rock Hill officer set for Friday - KMOV.com

Dine out for paralyzed Rock Hill officer set for Friday

Police officer Mathew Crosby is mostly confined to bed rest. (Credit: KMOV) Police officer Mathew Crosby is mostly confined to bed rest. (Credit: KMOV)
A dine out fundraiser for a paralyzed Rock Hill police officer will be held Friday, Jan. 12.

In April 2010, officer Mathew Crosby was shot and paralyzed while responding to a domestic violence call.

Crosby's supporters, known as the Crosby Crew, will host another dine out fundraiser to help raise money needed to build Crosby and his family a fully-accessible "smart home."

Participating restaurants for Friday's fundraiser include:

  • JJ Twig's (South Hampton)
  • Oberweis (Rock Hill)
  • Rookies Bar and Grill North
  • Firehouse Subs (Ballwin)
  • Columbo's Cafe & Tavern
  • Boogaloo
  • Mascots (St. Peters)
  • The Post Sports Bar (Maplewood)
  • Farotto's Pasta and Pizzeria
  • The Sushi Station
  • Firehouse Bar and Grill

For more information, visit the Crosby Crew website here.

