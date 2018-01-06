Blues defenseman Vince Dunn out for the flu

The St. Louis Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong announced Saturday that defenseman Vince Dunn is placed on the injured list due to the flu.

Dunn, a 21-year-old native of Ontario, is currently in his rookie season with the Blues.

Armstrong also said the team has called on defenseman Jake Walman, 21, from the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves to fill the vacant spot while Dunn is sick.

