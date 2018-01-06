63-year-old struck, killed on Airport Road

A 63-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Berkeley, Missouri Friday evening.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the incident happened at 6:50 p.m. when Jose Macias of St. Louis was struck.

Driver Samual Bogan, 51, of Ferguson was traveling westbound on Airport Road east of Tyndall Drive when Macias ran into the road, according to police.

Macias was taken to SSM Health DePaul Hospital and pronounced dead by doctors at 7:22 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.