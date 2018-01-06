Two 22-year-olds killed in Arnold crash

Two 22-year-old men were killed in a single-car crash in Arnold late Friday night.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the two men were traveling eastbound on Lonedell Road west of Great Oak Drive, just east of Highway 21, when they crashed at 11:26 p.m.

Police said Jason Ramsey (driver) of High Ridge and Joseph Simmons (passenger) of Cedar Hill were both pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said their vehicle began skidding and crossed the center of the roadway, then traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Police said neither Ramsey nor Simmons were wearing their seat belts.

