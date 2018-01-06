Police investigating homicide of woman in South St. Louis

St. Louis police officers are investigating a homicide that happened in South St. Louis Friday night.

The deadly shooting took place just before 10 p.m. in the 3700 block of S. Compton Ave., which is just one block south of Gravois Park.

Police said the victim was a woman in her 30s. The victim was not conscious or breathing when police arrived at the scene.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.