Officials create plan aimed to tackle violent crime in St. Louis City

Chief John Hayden was sworn in on December 28, 2017. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS, Mo., (KMOV.com) – Officials are rallying together to implement a plan to address the violent crime occurring in St. Louis City.

New St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said many of the shootings happen in the ‘crime rectangle,’ high crime neighborhoods in North City that stretches from Goodfellow Blvd to Vandeventer Ave and ends just north of Martin Luther King Blvd.

Police, prosecutors and local leaders plan to provide extra resources to certain neighborhood including increasing the number of officers, special drug units and police cameras in the area.

In addition, the plan will utilize eight federal prosecutors to solely focus on high crime neighborhoods.

In 2017, St. Louis City Police investigated 205 homicides— the most in 25 years.

