Expect icy roads, wintry mix Sunday

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire area for Sunday.

A wintry mix of freezing rain, snow and sleet is expected and accumulations will result in difficult travel conditions. Ice accumulations are expected to be up to 1/10 inch with snow and sleet accumulations of about a dusting to 1/2 inch.

Sunday afternoon when temps climb to just above freezing, we may still have freezing rain because the ground is so cold from our recent deep freeze. This will prolong our window for slick travel. So ground temperatures will be the key Sunday to when roads turn from icy to just wet, currently expecting sometime late afternoon, though it could be earlier or later.

With treacherous travel expected Sunday, please consider taking care of any errands today or early tomorrow morning before the precipitation arrives.

Here's our current forecast on the timing:

Sunday Morning: 20s. Travel will be just fine in St. Louis much of the morning, but watch areas west of St. Charles county where it could start by late morning. The wintry mix will start west near Columbia, MO and move east into the metro perhaps by noon, though some forecasts hold off until later in the afternoon. May start as sleet, snow or freezing rain before turning to mostly freezing rain.

Sunday Afternoon: 32° to 35°. Despite warming above freezing the ground will take longer to warm up. This makes it difficult to pinpoint exactly when we transition from freezing rain to all rain, though late afternoon is most likely. Just keep in mind it could be earlier or a bit longer.

Sunday Evening: Near 33°. Currently, we're expecting mostly rain, though it's a close call and you'll want to get updates if you have to travel. Rain tapers off late evening.

We're not expecting power outages, but travel is the main issue depending on how temperatures warm up on Sunday.

