MoDOT prepares for first winter storm of season on Sunday

ST. LOUIS, Mo., (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will have crews on standby to battle the freezing rain and ice storm that may hit the St. Louis area Sunday.

Freezing rain and ice are expected Sunday which could lead to ‘severe icing on the roadways’ causing traffic impacts for motorists, MoDOT said in a news release.

MoDOT plans to have fully staffed crews with more than 200 plow trucks to clear the roadways from 7 a.m. Sunday into Monday afternoon.

“This is our first winter storm of the season that will require us to have 24-hour full staffing throughout the event,” said Mark Croarkin, MoDOT Assistant District Engineer, who added crews will work throughout the storm until roads are completely clear.

Drivers are encouraged to pay close attention to weather conditions and avoid driving during freezing rain. Treated roads that have salt will likely be icy as freezing rain hits the surface, MoDOT said.

For information on road conditions across the state, safe traveling tips, and other winter weather information, please visit www.modot.org.

