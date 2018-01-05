Chesterfield woman battles home warranty company over broken furnace

A Chesterfield woman has been living without heat for more than a week, and she says her home warranty company is to blame.

Avenia Koutsohilis says her furnace shut down on December 28.

On the morning of December 29, Koutsohilis contacted her home warranty company American Home Shield.

A technician was dispatched and determined a repair would require ordering new parts.

Koutsohilis recalls the technician saying "it's the motor and the motherboard."

After leaving her home Koutsohilis says she spent many hours over several days going back and forth with representatives of American Home Shield.

"You're on the phone with them five hours at a time," she explained.

After spending a week without a working furnace, Koutsohilis contacted News 4 for assistance.

News 4 reached out to American Home Shield on January 4, and again on January 5.

On the morning of January 5, Koutsohilis was frustrated to learn the parts required to fix her furnace were still not ordered.

A company representative originally agreed to offer $125 for her to purchase a space heater while she waited for repairs.

The company has since amended the offer to $250 plus a $100 refund for her December 29 service call.

Koutsohilis doesn't want to stay at a hotel because she's concerned about pipes breaking and other potential damage to her home due to the cold temperatures.

She says the thermostat inside her home has been as cold as 34 degrees.

The temperature was 42 degrees on Thursday afternoon when Investigative Reporter Chris Nagus visited her house.

An American Home Shield Representative responded with an email to News 4.

At American Home Shield, we take great pride in providing quality service and valuable protection to our customers. If we fail to meet these expectations, we work to do the right thing and ensure the situation is properly resolved. We truly apologize for the inconvenience Ms. Koutsohillis has experienced, and have taken steps to complete the repair as quickly as possible. We have also refunded her service fee and offered reimbursement for additional heating measures. Thank you for bringing this to our attention and helping us resolve the matter.

Koutsohilis says company representatives told her the parts have now been ordered and to expect a repair within 3-5 days.

