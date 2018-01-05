Alderman wants to increase money city gets from parking meter revenue

A St. Louis City alderman is trying to increase the amount of money the city gets from the parking meter fund.

Ward 22 Alderman Jeffrey Boyd introduced a bill to change how much money from parking meter revenue is transferred to the city’s general revenue fund.

Boyd says he wants the transfer to take place before depreciation.

“I’m interested in trying to generate the maximum amount of revenue to the general revenue fund so don’t have to keep raising trash bills or raising taxes,” said Boyd.

Boyd says he hopes there is a formal vote on Friday.

