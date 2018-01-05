Springfield suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Springfield, Missouri.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon as an officer responded to a report of a burglary. Police say the officer and suspect were involved in a confrontation during which the suspect displayed a gun and shots were fired.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The officer involved in the shooting was unhurt.

Names of the suspect and the officer have not been released.

A large section of busy National Avenue was blocked off and police warned motorists to avoid the area.

Springfield, with about 170,000 people, is Missouri's third-largest city.

AP-WF-01-05-18 2153GMT