Springfield suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

By Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Springfield, Missouri.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon as an officer responded to a report of a burglary. Police say the officer and suspect were involved in a confrontation during which the suspect displayed a gun and shots were fired.

   The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The officer involved in the shooting was unhurt.

   Names of the suspect and the officer have not been released.

   A large section of busy National Avenue was blocked off and police warned motorists to avoid the area.

   Springfield, with about 170,000 people, is Missouri's third-largest city.

