Missouri men plead guilty to dragging kitten behind car

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) -- Prosecutors say two southwest Missouri men pleaded guilty to animal abuse after dragging a cat behind a vehicle and then posting the act on Facebook.

Eighteen-year-old Kyle Williams and 19-year-old Jordan Hall, both of Branson, pleaded guilty Friday to felony animal abuse. Williams also pleaded guilty to armed criminal action but that charge was dropped against Hall.

Taney County prosecutors say the crimes were recorded around June 1, 2017. The kitten was not dead after it was dragged, so Williams killed it.

Prosecutors say Williams posted the cat's death on Facebook in an effort to get his audience to buy him pizza.

Williams remains in custody pending sentencing, while Hall is free on bond.

