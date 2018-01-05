Two fires reported nine blocks apart in New Athens

Firefighters battle a blaze in New Athens, Ill. on Friday ( Credit: KMOV)

Two fires were reported Friday afternoon, and officials said one person was trapped but escaped safely.

The first fire was reported at a mobile home on North Jackson street in New Athens, Illinois.

Fire Protection District Chief David Owens said the fire started near a chicken coop near the mobile home. The fire spread to the mobile home where the owner, who was inside, refused to leave without his dog who was trapped inside.

Officials said firefighters had to force the owner out the home and were able to get the owner, dog and the chickens out the house safely.

There were no injuries but the mobile home was completely destroyed, according to Owens.

A second fire was reported in a home about nine blocks away on Kaskaskia Street.

No other information was immediately available.

