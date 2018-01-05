St. Louis County: record-breaking number of flu cases reported last week

St. Louis County Health Department says last week's number of flu cases set a record for the most cases ever reported in one week since the department began keeping records.

St. Louis County recorded 1,304 flu cases the week beginning Dec. 25 and ending Dec. 31, which the department says sets a new record.

If you think you may have the flu, the department recommends that you contact your health care provider for possible treatment – especially if you have a fever of 100 degrees or higher.

Flu symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headaches, chills, tiredness or fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

