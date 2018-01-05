Police looking for woman who stole car while holding a baby

Surveillance video shows the woman carrying a small child. (Credit: Florissant Police Department) FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -
The Florissant Police Department is looking for a woman responsible for stealing a vehicle Jan. 1.
Police said surveillance video shows the woman was carrying a small child when she stole the vehicle.
The vehicle was stolen from Mattingly's Sports Bar & Grill, located at 8108 Lindbergh Blvd. in Florissant.
The stolen vehicle is a silver 2000 Mercury Villager mini van with license plate PA1J7J.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.
Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.