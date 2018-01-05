Affton High School students dismissed early following water main - KMOV.com

Affton High School students dismissed early following water main break

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
(Credit: KMOV). (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – All students at Affton High School were dismissed early Friday after a water main break.

The school district said all students were dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

All after-school activities at the high school were also canceled for Friday.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly