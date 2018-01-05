Eastern Missouri to get two more federal prosecutors to combat violent crime

Attorney General Jeff Sessions talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House, Monday, March 27, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has selected the Eastern District of Missouri to receive additional resources to fight violent crime.

The district will receive two additional Assistant U.S. Attorneys to focus solely on violent crime.

Sessions said in a statement that he will be enlisting 40 violent crime prosecutors across the country.

U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen said in a statement that he welcomes the additional resources from Sessions.

"These new prosecutors will be hired and deployed promptly to fight violent crime in our district," Jensen said.

The Eastern District of Missouri is made up of the eastern portion of the state, including St. Louis and Cape Girardeau.

This is the second time in a couple months that Sessions has directed violent crime combat efforts to the St. Louis area.

In November 2017, Sessions announced that the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department would be able to hire additional officers from a Department of Justice program.

