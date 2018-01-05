Police warning Bethalto residents to lock their cars after string of car break-ins

Bethalto Police are warning residents to lock their vehicles to lower the number of car break-ins.

Bethalto Police say over the holiday season, November 20, 2017 to January 2, 2018, the town of approximately 9,300 experienced 23 vehicle burglaries and three vehicle thefts during this time.

Streets including West Corbin Drive, Silver Street, Patton Drive, Albers Lane, have all been targets for car theft, just to name a few.

Overall, Bethalto residents reported 69 vehicle burglaries and 8 vehicles stolen in 2017. Investigations found that there were no forced entries on any of these incidents.

Three vehicles alone have been stolen since Christmas and all three had the keys left in the car by the owner.

Bethalto Police are hopeful for a better 2018 and want to remind residents that it only takes a moment to remove your valuables and lock your vehicle.

