Central Bank of St. Louis employees get bonuses thanks to new federal tax reform

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Central Bank of St. Louis employees will get a special bonus as a result of the new federal tax reform.

Central Bancompany, Inc., which employs more than 2,500 people across four states, announced Friday that full-time employees would receive a $1,000 bonus and part-time employees would receive a $500 bonus.

“The economic development that should ensue as a direct result of the new tax reform legislation will positively affect the more than 66 communities we serve.” said Bryan Cook, Chairman and CEO of Central Bancompany, Inc. “We are excited for the opportunity to reward our dedicated and hard-working employees with this special bonus as a token of our gratitude for all that they do for our customers, businesses, and communities.”

The Missouri-based company has 13 full-service community banks and more than 250 locations between Missouri, Illinois, Kansas and Oklahoma. Among the family banks owned by the company are Central Bank of St. Louis, Central Bank of Sedalia and Central Bank of Branson.

