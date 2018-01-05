BBQ Beef: Sugarfire sends cease and desist to Kirkwood smokehouse

Sugarfire, left, sent a cease and desist letter to Honey Pit, right, claiming the Kirkwood based smokehouse stole thier images. (Credit: Attorney Albert S. Watkins)

Sugarfire, left, sent a cease and desist letter to Honey Pit, right, claiming the Kirkwood based smokehouse stole thier images. (Credit: Attorney Albert S. Watkins)

Sugarfire Smokehouse has issued a cease and desist letter to Kirkwood based barbecue upstart, Honey Pit Smokehouse, accusing Honey Pit of stealing Sugarfire’s website’s images of Sugarfire food and using them on Honey Pit’s website.

In the cease and desist, Sugarfire claims Honey Pit stole "intellectual property."

The letter goes on to say,"Sugarfire welcomes competition. However, we must ensure that competition is fair. It was recently brought to our attention that Honey Pit has, from time to time, been using images of Sugarfire food products on the Honey Pit website in an attempt to lure barbecue customers into the store. While flattering, this is unacceptable and must cease immediately."

Sugarfire’s lawyer, Albert S. Watkins, has described Honey Pit’s actions as “culinary counterfeiting” and says, “Like barbecue itself, this has the potential to get really messy, really quick.”

“The very integrity of our city’s rich barbecue heritage is at stake,” said Watkins.

Honey Pit Smoke house responded to News 4 saying this incident was, "totally unintentional.

Shane Mihaljevic. one of the owners of Honey Pit says, "We serve the best BBQ in St. Louis and some people are just jealous."

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved