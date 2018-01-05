St. Charles man with alleged ties to neo-Nazi groups charged with terrorism in Nebraska

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Charles man who was accused of forcibly stopping an Amtrak train in Nebraska in October, stockpiled weapons in his home and had joined an “alt-right Neo Nazi” group, according to the FBI.

Twenty-six-year-old Taylor Michael Wilson allegedly broke into a secured area of an Amtrak train and stopped the train by applying the emergency brakes on Oct. 22, 2017. After Amtrak personnel detained Wilson, a sheriff’s deputy arrived and found a “fully loaded speedloader with .38 bullets” and a “fully loaded 38 caliber handgun in Wilson’s front waistband,” federal court documents unsealed Wednesday state.

Wilson’s parents told investigators their son was using the Amtrak to return home from California so he could attend classes on Oct. 23.

After being arrested, Wilson was charged with felony criminal mischief and use of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony in Furnas County.

When members of the FBI searched Wilson’s St. Charles home they found a stockpile of gun accessories and ammunition behind a camouflaged panel. Among the items found were 11 AR-15 ammunition magazines, one drum-style ammunition magazine for a rifle, 100 rounds of 9mm ammunition, ammunition reloading supplies and a hand-made shield.

Wilson’s father later turned over 15 guns, additional ammunition and other accessories that belonged to his son to investigators.

A family member who recently lived with Wilson told the FBI of St. Louis that Wilson had joined an “alt-right” Neo-Nazi group after researching white supremacy forums online. The family member also said Wilson traveled with members of the group to the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, which FBI officials believed to be the “Unite the Right” rally in August.

The federal court documents also state the family member said Wilson had “expressed an interest in ‘killing black people’ and others besides whites, especially during the protests in St. Louis.” Wilson also reportedly made statements to the family member that led him to believe that “his white supremacist group were the ones who put up some ‘Whites Only’ signs in businesses.”

In April 2016, a black woman reported a man in a green SUV pointed a handgun at her for no apparent reason while she was driving on eastbound Interstate 70. The license plate of the SUV was traced back to Wilson, who then attempted to turn himself into police but would not say what he had done. When police put together a photo lineup, which included Wilson’s photo, the victim could not be found and the case was then placed as inactive.

Wilson’s family member said the suspect later admitted to pointing a gun at someone while driving down the highway, which matched the description of the alleged “road rage”, according to court documents.

Wilson was released on bond on Dec. 11 but taken back into custody on Dec. 23 after a complaint was filed against him in a Nebraska federal court. In the federal complaint, Wilson was charged with terrorism attacks and other violence against railroad carriers and against mass transportation systems.

