Suspects steal SUV left running outside Ballwin gas station

Surveillance photo of man wanted in connection to a vehicle theft outside a Mobil on the Run in Ballwin Friday (Credit: Police)

Ballwin Police cars outside the Mobil on the Run after an SUV was stolen Friday (Credit: KMOV)

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Ballwin Police Department is searching for two men who stole an SUV outside a gas station Friday morning.

The suspects reportedly stole a blue 2004 Ford Escape outside the Mobil on the Run in the 1480 block of Manchester Road just after 3:40 a.m. The stolen SUV has the Missouri license plates PE3V9W.

Police officers described the vehicle of interest as a blue Dodge Durango with the Illinois license plate P695124. They also said that vehicle was possibly stolen.

The owner of the Escape told police he left the vehicle running when he went inside the gas station to make a purchase. While he was inside, one of the suspects quickly entered the vehicle and drove off.

Both suspects were inside the store about 30 minutes before the robbery.

No other information has been made available.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved