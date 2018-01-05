Suspect dies after crashing into nativity scene during police chase

A suspect was killed when their vehicle crashed into a nativity scene in Bunker Hill (Credit: KMOV)

BUNKER HILL, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A suspect was killed when a car hit a nativity scene following a police chase throughout Macoupin County Thursday night.

According to the Illinois State Police Department, the driver committed a traffic violation in Litchfield, Illinois and then fled when police activated their sirens. The chase was temporarily stopped until officers near Staunton spotted the vehicle around 8:30 p.m.

While trying to get away, the suspect reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree and nativity scene at the corner of Franklin and Warren in Bunker Hill. The suspect died on scene.

The Illinois State Police Department is investigating the crash.

No other details, including the suspect’s identity, has been released.

