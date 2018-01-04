Berry Road closed in Glendale due to water main breaks - KMOV.com

Berry Road closed in Glendale due to water main breaks

A water main break closed a portion of Berry Road in Glendale (Credit: KMOV) A water main break closed a portion of Berry Road in Glendale (Credit: KMOV)
A section of Berry Road in Glendale is closed due to at least two water main breaks.

Authorities said the street is closed between Manchester and Glenhaven Drive because the breaks have caused the road to ice over.

Access to side streets off Berry for nearby residents is permitted.

Glendale police said Missouri American Water is unable to say when the breaks will be repaired because of a large number of water main breaks in the area.

Drivers are being urged to use Sappington Road or Rock Hill Road to access Manchester.

In total, the City of Glendale said they were aware of eight water mains breaks as of Friday morning. The other six breaks were reported at the following locations:

  • Intersection of Brownell Avenue and Elmwood Drive
  • Intersection of E. Essex Avenue and Elm Avenue
  • 400 block of Clif Side Drive
  • 21 Hill Drive
  • 855 Albert Avenue
  • 22-24 Nolan Drive

