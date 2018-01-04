Family: Officer O’Connor opened eyes, is breathing on his own

The family of Arnold police officer Ryan O'Connor says his condition has improved in the past week. Credit: Arnold PD

The family of injured Arnold police officer Ryan O’Connor says he is making small but significant improvements.

According to a post on the Arnold Police Department’s Facebook page, O’Connor is now breathing on his own and is not on a ventilator.

The family also said he has opened his eyes, adding that they are pleased with the progress he has made in the last week.

The family concludes the post by saying it appreciates the support they've received from the community.

O’Connor was shot and wounded by Chad Klahs in a police SUV on December 5.

