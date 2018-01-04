Man hit by car and killed in Swansea - KMOV.com

Man hit by car and killed in Swansea

A man was hit by a car and killed in Swansea Thursday night. Credit: KMOV A man was hit by a car and killed in Swansea Thursday night. Credit: KMOV
Firefighters said a man was struck by a car and killed in Swansea Thursday evening.

Authorities said the accident happened near the intersection of North Belt and North Illinois around 6:00 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver stayed at the scene.

