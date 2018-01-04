American Girl store at Chesterfield Mall closing - KMOV.com

American Girl store at Chesterfield Mall closing

Posted: Updated:
Credit: KMOV Credit: KMOV
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Another major store at Chesterfield Mall has announced it is closing.

A spokesman for American Girl says the store will close by February 21, saying financial challenges facing the mall have affected their business.

The closing will affect all 10 full-time employees and 27 part-time workers.

In July, Chesterfield city officials said they hope to keep the mall open for at least another year while they finder a buyer and work out a long-term plan.

One option is to turn the property into a mixed-use facility with a hotel and office space.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly