Water main break ruining couple's home in Berkeley

A water main break in North County is ruining a couple’s home and giving neighbors headaches.

Water is rushing down Melissa Wakefield’s driveway in Berkeley and seeping into her basement. A sump pump is sitting in sewage-ridden water, her only relief as the water rises.

“My basement is almost a total loss. I had finished basement, there are almost 10 inches of standing water in it now,” said Melissa Wakefield.

The problem is brought on by a water main break on her block. She is pleading with Missouri American Water to help.

“This is my third time calling this morning and I just can’t even begin to tell you how desperately we need somebody to just turn this water off,” Wakefield said.

Wakefield worries if something isn’t done soon, she’ll have another problem on her hands.

“I’m going to lose my heat if this water doesn’t get turned off because it’s a safety issue,” said Wakefield.

Down the street, David Hicks spent hours breaking the ice on his coated driveway. He has been critical of how the situation has been handled.

“Not good, not good at all. We pay our taxes, we pay our bills and we expect things to work properly. And when it doesn’t, someone should come and fix it,” said Hicks.

Missouri American Water says crews are working around the clock to solve the problems brought on by the bitter cold.

Wakefield’s request was submitted, but she’ll still have to wait for someone to come out and assess the problem.

