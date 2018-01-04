Customers line up in the cold for treats as Ted Drewes ends season early

Ted Drewes Frozen Custard is ending their season two days early due to cold temperatures.

Their last day is Friday and they will re-open on Valentine's Day. Since the beloved St. Louis frozen treat is ending their season a little earlier than expected, several people bared the cold for custard.

While some St. Louis icons are hibernating, like the almost frozen solid City Garden fountain, others are not losing their luster. Ted Drewes managed to form small lines on Thursday of people wanting custard.

"It's delicious," said Omar Olano, who just moved back to St. Louis from Florida 4 days ago. He said he really missed his custard. "We didn’t care how cold it was, we figured we still come over and have some custard," said Olano.

Same attitude goes for the Wilson brothers, "Really cold, but it tastes great," said Zachary Wilson, who is driving with his brother back to college after their holiday break, "We’re driving across the country and we’re not going to stop to go just anywhere out of our way, it has to be a little important, a little special to us."

Ted Drewes employees spent the day heating up their hands to stay moving, while customers were running to their cars to keep eating. "We’re going to go in the car and we’re going to turn the heater up and we’ll be okay," said Olano.

