Local animal shelter filling up quickly due to winter weather

A local animal rescue is filling up fast after rushing to save dogs and cats stranded in the cold. (Credit: KMOV)

A local animal rescue is filling up fast after rushing to save dogs and cats stranded in the cold.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis says operations have been non-stop for the last 12 days due to below-freezing temperatures.

The organization is reminding pet owners if it is too cold for you to be outside, it’s too cold for your pet.

“It’s up to all of us, we’ve seen that too,” said Randy Grim, founder of Stray Rescue.

Dozens of puppies and around 50 adult dogs are now in need of a home. You can help out by adopting or fostering a pet in need.

If you see a pet or stray that needs help, call the Humane Society's Animal Cruelty Task Force at 314-647-4400.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.