Local leader accused of defrauding her own municipality

An elected official in north county is facing serious jail time.

Darline Crawley is charged with forging documents to make money and get around the city's laws.

The charging documents News 4 obtained say the elected leader attempted to defraud her own city.

Crawley and her husband own close to two dozen properties in the Pagedale area.

In order to rent them out, by ordinance, inspections must be obtained and submitted to the city.

But charging documents say Crawley wasn't playing by the rules, despite the fact she's a city leader.

“I think it's really shameful, because these are people that have the money to get those repairs done,” said Jemill Jones, who used to rent from Crawley.

Prosecutors say Crawley provided electrical inspection documents knowing the signatures on the documents were forged.

News 4 obtained the phony documents, allegedly from a Laron Electrical Contracting company and signed “L. Luckett.”

In an email to city officials, though, the owner of that company, Larry Luckett says he didn’t sign the documents.

Crawley hasn't been arrested. So News 4 went her home, but no one answered the door.

She hasn't yet returned out calls either.

“Any time you see charges of this nature involving a city official, it's unfortunate,” said Pagedale city attorney and prosecutor Sam Alton.

He says if the inspections weren't ever done, that's a problem.

“Our concern is that absolutely, that if someone is moving into the city of Pagedale, that the property is up to code and that it's safe,”

He says he would advise the board to look at other records Crawley turned in.

“Yeah, I am concerned. I am concerned,” said Faye Millet.

Faye Millet, another board member, says she's been worried about Crawley's activities for months.

In light of these charges, she wants the board to act.

“I am protective of my citizens,” Millet said.

Crawley is still currently on the board. If convicted, under Missouri law, she could lose her seat as a felon and she could face up to seven years in prison.

