Despite bitter cold, cleanup of historic cemetery continues

The bitter cold has not stopped volunteers from repairing a piece of forgotten history in north St. Louis County.

Volunteers have been clearing brush at Greenwood Cemetery in the frigid weather all week.

The cemetery opened in Hillsdale nearly 150 years ago. At the time it was the first commercial cemetery for African Americans.

More than 50,000 are buried at the cemetery. Some of the gravestones have not been visible in decades.

The cleanup effort is part of a corporate green business challenge.

An ecological service will treat remaining stumps so the brush does not return and the cemetery remains well kept.

