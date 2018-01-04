Man charged in connection with murder of 15-year-old boy

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issues charges on 19-year-old Rodrick Gunthorp in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Trenell Rogers. (Credit: SLMPD)

ST.LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issues charges on 19-year-old Rodrick Gunthorp in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Trenell Rogers.

Gunthorp is also facing two counts of armed criminal action and one count of robbery in the first degree charges.

The suspect was taken into custody Wednesday and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

According to police, Gunthorp robbed a victim before firing shots at Trenell Rogers. Gunthorp forced a man to the ground and held a gun to his head. The suspect took money and other items from the victim’s pockets. While the victim was still face down, he told police he heard two gunshots.

The victim saw Gunthorp with a gun in his hand and Trenell Rogers on the ground motionless. Rogers was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes against Persons are conducting the investigation.

