Police search for suspect who robbed St. Louis White Castle

Surveillance photos of a man police say robbed a White Castle in late December. (Credit: SLMPD)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for a man who robbed a White Castle on December 22 in St. Louis.

According to authorities, the suspect walked into the location in the 4500 block of Kingshighway just after 5:30 p.m. and began placing an order.

In the middle of ordering, the man pulled out a handgun and jumped over the counter.

He had cashiers open their drawers and stole an unknown amount of money from the tills.

The suspect is described as a black Male, medium complexion, wearing a gray puffy jacket with fur collar and green pants. He is missing teeth on right side of mouth

Police are asking anyone with information to call St. Louis police of CrimeStoppers.

