Mother of 6 year old whose body was found in Centreville garage out on bond

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Elizabeth Quate, the woman accused of concealing the death of her 6-year-old daughter in Belleville, is out on bond after spending four months in St. Clair County jail.

Her release comes after a judge reduced her bond from $750,000 to $30,000. The November 20 reduction followed a motion filed by her attorney to reduce Quate’s bond.

Shortly after, a man from Las Vegas posted $3,000 in cash to secure her release.

Quate, formerly from the Metro East, was charged on June 9 with concealing her daughter Alysha’s homicidal death.

Police received a call from Quate on June 5 while she was in a Las Vegas women’s shelter. During the call, she reportedly told authorities they would find Alysha’s body in a detached garage at a home in Centreville, Illinois.

Police went to the address the next morning and discovered the girl’s body, believed to have been there since as early as 2013.

Shortly after, Quate was taken into custody in Las Vegas. She told police she and her husband Jason, 34, had two other daughters and he had been sexually abusing them.

Jason was arrested on June 6, and authorities found his two surviving daughters at his apartment showing signs of severe abuse and neglect.

Quate said her husband had been holding her captive, forcing her to prostitute herself for two years.

"She stated that her husband was extremely abusive and had forced her to go out to solicit herself for prostitution and also was physically abusive to the children. She also gave us some very disturbing details that she wasn't allowed to communicate with the children, she was forced to stay in a bedroom, the children could not speak with her and also the children were never allowed to leave the house," said Las Vegas Police Department Lt. Raymond Spencer.

In 2015, the family fled their Belleville, Illinois, home after the couple was informed that they were under investigation by the Department of Child and Family Services. They rented a room near the Casino Queen in East St. Louis, where quate said her husband began forcing her to sell herself.

They eventually accumulated enough money to move to Las Vegas, where the sex trafficking continued, according to Quate.

Quate later told police her husband killed their daughter, though the cause of death is still under investigation.Her husband maintains Alysha’s death was an accident, and that it was not his idea to hide the body.

Jason Quate is facing dozens of charges in Las Vegas, including five counts of sexual assault against a child younger than 14, 21 counts of lewdness with a child younger than 14, six counts of child abuse and neglect, sex trafficking an adult, and possessing child pornography.

Elizabeth Quate is facing a class three felony in concealing Alysha’s homicidal death. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Her trial is set to begin March 26.

