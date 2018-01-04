Man trying to steal car shot; police seek shooter

ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV.com) - St. Louis police are searching for a man who shot and critically wounded a would-be car thief.

According to police, the shooting happened Wednesday night. The 38-year-old shooting victim was struck in the right arm and left leg and is in critical but stable condition.

Police say the man was trying to steal a vehicle when a man, believed to be the owner of the car, saw him inside the car and ordered him out at gunpoint.

The would-be thief tried to run but was shot. The shooter drove away in the car.

