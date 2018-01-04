Ballwin Golf Course to host USGA Men’s Senior Amateur Qualifying tournament

The Ballwin Golf Course (Credit: Ballwin Golf Course)

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Ballwin Golf Course will host a USGA Men’s Senior Amateur Qualifying tournament in August.

The golf course is the only nine-hole facility on the current list of over 40 selections for the 2018 qualifying rounds of the tournament.

Any golfer who is age 55 or older and has a 7.4 handicap is eligible to participate in the Aug. 6 tournament.

