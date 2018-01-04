Panera-run pay-what-you-want restaurant to close

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 12, 2017, file photo, a passer-by walks near an entrance to a Panera Bread restaurant in Natick, Mass. In a deal announced Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, Panera Bread says it is buying bakery chain Au Bon Pain to boost its presen

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - The St. Louis Bread Co. Cares Community Cafe in Clayton, Missouri, where patrons pay as much or little as they want for a meal, is closing its doors.

St. Louis Bread Co. is part of Panera. Founder and executive chairman Ron Shaich told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the restaurant is closing Tuesday because it was on a month-to-month lease and the store required a big investment.

The cafe opened in 2010 in an already-existing St. Louis Bread Co. restaurant. The idea was that people who could afford to pay the suggested price or more would do so, subsidizing those who could pay just a portion or none at all.

Customers paid, on average, about 85 percent of the suggested price. Shaich says that proves people are "fundamentally good."

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

